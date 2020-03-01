Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert M. "Andy" LUNCEFORD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LUNCEFORD, Robert M. "Andy" (Age 77) Andy passed away peace-fully at home surrounded by his loved ones on February 19, 2020. He was born on February 10, 1943 in Great Falls, MT, soon moving to Spokane, WA where he grew up in "Dogtown" Hillyard. He attended Columbia Grade School and from there attended Rogers High School. He proudly went on to enjoy a 37-year career at URM. Andy was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He loved to run, hunt, fish and bet the horses. There will be a small graveside service to honor Andy's life on Wednesday, March 4th at 2 PM at Fairmount Memorial Park. He will be greatly missed. "Go rest high on that mountain" Dad.

