McDONALD, Robert "Bob" (Age 74) Robert (Bob) M. McDonald, age 74, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 25, 2019 in Spokane. Bob was born April 1, 1944 in Sunnyside, Washington, to Frank and Alma (Baird) McDonald. He is survived by his wife, Renee McDonald; his children, Ed (Christine) McDonald, Clayton (Teresa) McDonald and Teresa (Brett) Wyatt; his brother, Arnold (Bev) McDonald; his mother, Alma Baird; and his twelve grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob was loved by many, both friends and family alike. He was proud to be a cowboy, and enjoyed country western dancing with his wife, Renee. He was an avid outdoorsman, horseman, hunter, and fisherman and had recently hoped to retire in Kodiak, Alaska. Bob lived life to its fullest and reveled in seeing new places and trying new things. He is deeply missed. There will be a private memorial at the convenience of the family.

