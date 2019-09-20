Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Michael WYCHE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WYCHE, Robert Michael Robert Michael Wyche (age 72), husband, father, grandfather, great-grand- father, teacher, mentor, and friend to so many passed away on August 22, 2019. He passed peacefully in his home with family by his side. Mike was born on August 6, 1947 in Abilene, Texas to Robert Reeves Wyche and LeNore Thompson Wyche. Survived by his wife, Debbie Wyche, children, Lora Doohan (Maura), Lisa Wyche, Ryan Wyche, Naomi Worcester, also mother of his eldest children, Marilyn Valentine. Mike is also survived by his grandchildren Samantha Bennett (Brett), Alice Wyche, Riley Doohan, Avram Wyche, and Rhyse Doohan, and great-grandchildren Leah Bennett and Theo Bennett. Mike, also know as "Mikie" to many, and as "Sun Bear" to the family of humans and animals of Cat Tales, the zoological park that Mike co-founded in 1991 with his wife Debbie Wyche, lived and loved large. He will be missed. A Celebration of Sun Bear's Life will be held on Sunday September 22, 2019 from 2:00 pm 5:00 pm at Cat Tales 17020 N. Newport Hwy, Mead WA 99021. Admission to Cat Tales will be free during that time and we welcome family, friends, and those in the community who wish to visit and pay their respects and share their Mikie stories as we celebrate his life. A memorial for family and friends will be held on Monday September 23, 2019 at 11:15 am at the Washington State Veteran's Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA 99022.

