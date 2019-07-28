Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert N. WALKER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Robert N. Walker (Age 82) Bob passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 17th, 2019 after a long gradual decline in his health. He was a man of great integrity, warmth and compassion, and he will be remembered and missed by many. Bob was born in Colorado, grew up in Nebraska and Missouri, and after graduating from high school he attended a number of universities in his journey to becoming an obstetrician/gynecologist: North Missouri State and Baylor for his undergrad work and U of Missouri, U of Oklahoma, and U of Washington for his medical training. During that time he also served two years in the U.S. Army one year in Vietnam and one year at Fort Dix. Bob married his wife, Connie, in 1965, and they were a strong life team for almost 54 years. They found their way to Spokane in 1973, and through both professional and social activities, they formed many deep friendships over the years. Bob was a highly respected member of the medical community in Spokane. He and Dr. Steven Brisbois founded Northwest OB/GYN in 1980. It grew into a very large organization over the years, and Bob and Steve developed such a strong relationship that they considered each other to be brothers. During his years of practice Bob served on many professional committees, and after his retirement he served on the Providence Health Care Foundation Board for five years. In his free time Bob loved spending time in the outdoors. He was an avid sailor and did a lot of racing on Lake Coeur d'Alene, and he savored every minute at his cabin and in his boat at Priest Lake. He also loved music and spent a lot of time playing guitar and singing with friends and with the kids and grandkids. He got a great deal of joy from life, and his great smile, his sense of humor and his reverence will remain in our hearts. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his daughters, Melissa Aktimur (and her husband, Rifat) and Shannon Sheeks (and her husband, Chris), and his son, Tyler. He is also survived by his five grandchildren (Andrew, Serra, Alex, Emma, and Ava) and his brother, Eugene. A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church at 24th and Grand at 1:00 on Wednesday, July 31st. His ashes will be interred the following day after a flag ceremony at the Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Providence Health Care Foundation, 101 W. 8th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204 or Hospice of Spokane, PO Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210. To leave an online condolence for Bob's family, please visit our website at

