NEUBAUER, Robert "Bob" Bob died at 81 on September 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife Karen, his daughter Kara Koh, son Andrew Neubauer and wife Kirsten Nygaard, grand- children Max and Ruby Koh, sister Susan Steger and husband Bruce, sister-in-law Lois Vitcenda and many other relatives. Bob came to Cheney and Eastern Washington University in 1974 to help start the Graduate School of Social Work at Eastern. He taught at Eastern until he retired in 2001. He loved food and wine and enjoyed cooking for the family especially breakfasts and breads. Bob liked all kinds of music but especially opera. He had season tickets for years with the Seattle opera and always went to Wagner's Ring Cycle. He enjoyed reading and even was convinced to read mysteries but his favorite was always poetry either reading or writing it. After retiring he trained to be a master gardener and worked at the plant clinic for several years. In his garden, he planted perennials, trees and shrubs to protect and feed wildlife. He was very proud of the garden and got lots of joy from watching whatever happened to be in the yard. The family wants to thank Ridgeview Place and Hospice of Spokane for the care and attention Bob received. The hospice chaplain even played opera music for Bob! The memorial service will be on October 19 at 2pm at Senior Hall Lounge on Eastern's campus.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 13, 2019