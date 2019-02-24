Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Noel IRWIN. View Sign

IRWIN, Robert Noel Born: December 25, 1929 in Wenatchee, Washington Died: January 31, 2019 in Milton, Washington Married to Betty Ann Irwin on September 6, 1953 in Wenatchee, Washington Memorial services will be held at Medical Lake Community Church on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 2:30pm with a reception immediately following at the MLCC annex. The service will be streamed at 2:30pm. The link is: Sundaystream.com/go/mlcconlinestream . Our family leader has gone to be with his Lord, and his wife, Betty, and son, David, who preceded him in death. Bob was also preceded in death by one brother and three sisters. He is survived by his son, Robert Eugene Irwin, and daughter, Mary Ann Wadel; 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one great-,great grandchild. Bob turned 89 on Christmas Day. He has left many grieving family members and friends from sea to sea. He was an avid traveler and loved a good adventure, and, was fiercely independent. But his greatest love was his wife and family. He was at home with family at his passing. Bob is the leader of our family and irreplaceable. We will love him forever and miss his gentle guidance and cherish every moment we had with him. Once again, God has broken our hearts to prove he only takes the very best. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 24, 2019

