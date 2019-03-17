Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert O. "Bob" SLETNER. View Sign

SLETNER, Robert O. "Bob" August 3, 1951- March 1, 2019 Bob was "recommended" to the Spirit in the Sky on March 1, 2019. He was born in Spokane, WA. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Lucille Sletner, daughter Stacy Sletner,and grandson Jaden Sletner. Bob is survived by his wife of 28 years JoAnn Sletner, sister Leslie (Clay) Wisbey; sister-in-law Margie (Sunny) Wickham; brother-in-law Alan Lindberg; children, Jennifer (Elizabeth) Moran, Jason (Nicole) Moran, Robbie Sletner, Dustin (Becca) Sletner, Jessica Sletner and Mandi Sletner; grandchildren, Zach, Izaak, Peyton, Robby, Ashley, Alli, Braydon, Ellie, Gena, Jace, Ryan, Quincy, Taylor, Blake, Trent, Maisey, Reagan, Brooklyn, and Arianna. As well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bob served our country in the Navy and was deployed to Vietnam. Bob was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one

SLETNER, Robert O. "Bob" August 3, 1951- March 1, 2019 Bob was "recommended" to the Spirit in the Sky on March 1, 2019. He was born in Spokane, WA. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Lucille Sletner, daughter Stacy Sletner,and grandson Jaden Sletner. Bob is survived by his wife of 28 years JoAnn Sletner, sister Leslie (Clay) Wisbey; sister-in-law Margie (Sunny) Wickham; brother-in-law Alan Lindberg; children, Jennifer (Elizabeth) Moran, Jason (Nicole) Moran, Robbie Sletner, Dustin (Becca) Sletner, Jessica Sletner and Mandi Sletner; grandchildren, Zach, Izaak, Peyton, Robby, Ashley, Alli, Braydon, Ellie, Gena, Jace, Ryan, Quincy, Taylor, Blake, Trent, Maisey, Reagan, Brooklyn, and Arianna. As well as numerous nieces and nephews. Bob served our country in the Navy and was deployed to Vietnam. Bob was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star , Combat Action Ribbon and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. Bob was "Kind of a big deal", he was well respected and drew everyone in when he spoke. Once upon a time he might have been called "Crazy" and maybe he was. Bob lived in many places and worked a variety of jobs over the years. He worked in the automobile industry and founded the Cronkites band. Music was a cornerstone for him throughout his life. He will be greatly missed. Memorial service will be held at the Centerplace, 2426 N. Discovery Place, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 between 1-5 pm, March 24, 2019. Private interment at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery. Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 17 to Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Bronze Star Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close