Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Otto BERGMAN. View Sign Service Information Funeral Alternatives of Washington Inc. 455 North Street SE Tumwater , WA 98501 (360)-753-1065 Service 1:00 PM Capital Vision Church 1775 Yew Ave. NE Olympia , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BERGMAN, Robert Otto Robert passed away of pancreatic cancer on December 27, 2019 in Olympia, Washington, his home of 24 years. He was born October 22, 1949 to Paul E. and Gazel B. Bergman in Spokane, Washington. Robert graduated in 1968 from Gonzaga Prep in Spokane, and Eastern Washington University in 1979. He married Kimberly Bodey on July 2, 1970 in Spokane. Professionally, he was a track foreman for Milwaukee Railroad (eight years), Contract Specialist for Employment Security (35 years), and was a self-employed tax consultant (40 years). Robert had a wonderful sense of humor. He was outgoing, friendly, thoughtful, generous, energetic, articulate and organized. He loved being with his family, especially going on long drives with his wife and taking his grandsons out to watch passing trains. He had a passion for God, and loved studying and reading the word of God. He also enjoyed working in his yard, watching birds feed on the many feeders in his yard and doing income taxes for clients. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Jean Bergman of Olympia, Washington; sons, Benjamin Michael Bergman of Walla Walla, Washington, Paul Matthew Bergman of Olympia, Washington and Andrew Scott Bergman of Junction City, Kansas; daughters, Molly Ann Gunsaulis of Spokane, Washington and Amy Elizabeth Phelps of Junction City, Kansas; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brothers, Allen Lee Bergman of Spokane, Washington and Mark Joseph Bergman of Spokane, Washington. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, James Kenneth Bergman and Steven Paul Bergman. Services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Capital Vision Church, 1775 Yew Ave. NE, Olympia, WA 98506.

BERGMAN, Robert Otto Robert passed away of pancreatic cancer on December 27, 2019 in Olympia, Washington, his home of 24 years. He was born October 22, 1949 to Paul E. and Gazel B. Bergman in Spokane, Washington. Robert graduated in 1968 from Gonzaga Prep in Spokane, and Eastern Washington University in 1979. He married Kimberly Bodey on July 2, 1970 in Spokane. Professionally, he was a track foreman for Milwaukee Railroad (eight years), Contract Specialist for Employment Security (35 years), and was a self-employed tax consultant (40 years). Robert had a wonderful sense of humor. He was outgoing, friendly, thoughtful, generous, energetic, articulate and organized. He loved being with his family, especially going on long drives with his wife and taking his grandsons out to watch passing trains. He had a passion for God, and loved studying and reading the word of God. He also enjoyed working in his yard, watching birds feed on the many feeders in his yard and doing income taxes for clients. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Jean Bergman of Olympia, Washington; sons, Benjamin Michael Bergman of Walla Walla, Washington, Paul Matthew Bergman of Olympia, Washington and Andrew Scott Bergman of Junction City, Kansas; daughters, Molly Ann Gunsaulis of Spokane, Washington and Amy Elizabeth Phelps of Junction City, Kansas; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and brothers, Allen Lee Bergman of Spokane, Washington and Mark Joseph Bergman of Spokane, Washington. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, James Kenneth Bergman and Steven Paul Bergman. Services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Capital Vision Church, 1775 Yew Ave. NE, Olympia, WA 98506. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close