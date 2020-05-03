ZAHNLEUTER, Robert P. Age 73, of Lind, WA passed away on April 23, 2020. Robert was born in Queens, New York on December 21, 1946 to George and Helen Zahnleuter. After high school, he spent four years in the Navy, came home, married, moved to Florida and attended Mid - Florida Tech for two years. Robert and his wife divorced and after that he bummed around the country for a few years, living out of a backpack. In 1980, he rode a bicycle from Virginia to Washington, just in time to watch Mount St. Helens erupt. Robert met and married Kristina Tomsha and worked in the farming industry for 30 years. Robert enjoyed reading, gardening, playing guitar, walking, and listening to jazz and Sade. Robert is survived by his wife, Kris in Lind, WA; his son, John in Florida; his brother in Michigan; his sister and mother in Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews. We will all miss you Robert! Please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com to leave your condolences on Robert's online guestbook. No services for Robert are scheduled at this time.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 3, 2020.