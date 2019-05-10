Spokesman-Review Obituaries
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
Viewing
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Patrick's Church
5025 N. Nelson
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Patrick's Church
5025 N. Nelson
DIVINE, Robert Patrick "Pat" Robert Patrick "Pat" Divine passed away April 28, 2019. He was born December 15, 1927 in Farmington, Washington and is survived by Darline, his loving wife; four childrenPatty (Rob) Ellett, Paula (Rick) Smith, Robert "Bob" Divine, Jr. and Larry (Janelle) Divine; 15 grandchildren; over 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister Virginia Hays; numerous nieces and nephews and a host of other loving family and friends. Pat retired September, 1991 after 44 years and 3 months from the Great Northern/Burlington Northern Railroad as a sheet metal worker. After retirement, Pat and Darline cherished the many travel adventures with the Hillyard Senior Center with Pat frequently driving the van. Pat loved camping at their Idaho property, Beartree, during the spring and summer. He also enjoyed deer and elk hunting until he was 70 years old. Everyone remembers Dad in a white T-shirt and jeans. Mom suggested that if the men and boys would like, they may come to the services in white T-shirts and jeans. To honor both Dad and Mom, the viewing will be at St. Patrick's Church, 5025 N. Nelson, Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1 PM with the funeral services immediately following at 1:30 PM. Although Mom will not be able to attend the reception at their home after the services, please join the family there. Call Mom anytime (her phone number is the same) and share your memories of Dad with her. In lieu of flowers, Dad and Mom's wishes are that a donation be made to Cystic Fibrosis Research, Inc. (CFRI), 1731 Embarcadero Rd., Suite 210, Palo Alto, CA, 94303. To leave condolences and tributes for the family, please go to www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 10, 2019
