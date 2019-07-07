Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Patrick McLAUGHLIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McLAUGHLIN, Bob (Age 64) Robert Patrick McLaughlin (Bob) passed peacefully on June 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Pullman, WA on November 22, 1954, to Wesley (Mac) and Maurine McLaughlin. Bob grew up in Spokane, attended Hamblen Elementary, Sacajawea Junior High and graduated from Joel E. Ferris High School in 1973. He graduated from Washington State University in 1979 with a BA in history and a minor in education. Bob taught history at Wenatchee High School until 1985 when he took a medical retirement. Bob enjoyed playing football for Ferris High School. He was an active member of Young Life in Spokane participating in their Malibu summer camp in British Columbia. He also enjoyed being a camp counselor at YMCA Camp Reed. At WSU, he joined the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and remained an "Avid Forever" Cougar fan. A highlight in Bob's life was Cougar and Seahawks' football. He will be remembered for his gentle soul, faith in God, true optimism with no complaints, infectious sense of humor and his warm welcoming smile. He cultivated life-long friendships staying in touch using Facebook and Messenger where he shared daily jokes, his political views and wisdom. Bob is survived by his brother Thomas McLaughlin (Gina) of Liberty Lake and nieces Alexis and Michelle and her daughter Milah. In addition, he is survived by his sister-in-law Pam McLaughlin, nephew Patrick (Meghan) McLaughlin and children Drew, Cannon and Hudson of Spokane. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Wesley and Maurine McLaughlin and his beloved brother Dennis McLaughlin (June 2017). Our family wishes to express deep gratitude to Ryan and Faith Szymanski at A Golden Road adult family home where Bob spent his last two years and to the staff of Touchmark on the South Hill where he lived for 22 years. We also thank all the caregivers who provided exceptional service to Bob and all his friends who have been there throughout his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Young Life, PO Box 10443, Spokane, 99209 in honor of Bob or to a . A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 11 at 11:00 a.m. in the Mausoleum at the Pines Cemetery, 1402 S. Pines Road, Spokane Valley. Reception to follow. Please share your memories of Bob in his guestbook at www.pnwcremation. There are special people in our lives that never leave us even after they are gone.

McLAUGHLIN, Bob (Age 64) Robert Patrick McLaughlin (Bob) passed peacefully on June 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Pullman, WA on November 22, 1954, to Wesley (Mac) and Maurine McLaughlin. Bob grew up in Spokane, attended Hamblen Elementary, Sacajawea Junior High and graduated from Joel E. Ferris High School in 1973. He graduated from Washington State University in 1979 with a BA in history and a minor in education. Bob taught history at Wenatchee High School until 1985 when he took a medical retirement. Bob enjoyed playing football for Ferris High School. He was an active member of Young Life in Spokane participating in their Malibu summer camp in British Columbia. He also enjoyed being a camp counselor at YMCA Camp Reed. At WSU, he joined the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity and remained an "Avid Forever" Cougar fan. A highlight in Bob's life was Cougar and Seahawks' football. He will be remembered for his gentle soul, faith in God, true optimism with no complaints, infectious sense of humor and his warm welcoming smile. He cultivated life-long friendships staying in touch using Facebook and Messenger where he shared daily jokes, his political views and wisdom. Bob is survived by his brother Thomas McLaughlin (Gina) of Liberty Lake and nieces Alexis and Michelle and her daughter Milah. In addition, he is survived by his sister-in-law Pam McLaughlin, nephew Patrick (Meghan) McLaughlin and children Drew, Cannon and Hudson of Spokane. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Wesley and Maurine McLaughlin and his beloved brother Dennis McLaughlin (June 2017). Our family wishes to express deep gratitude to Ryan and Faith Szymanski at A Golden Road adult family home where Bob spent his last two years and to the staff of Touchmark on the South Hill where he lived for 22 years. We also thank all the caregivers who provided exceptional service to Bob and all his friends who have been there throughout his life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Young Life, PO Box 10443, Spokane, 99209 in honor of Bob or to a . A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 11 at 11:00 a.m. in the Mausoleum at the Pines Cemetery, 1402 S. Pines Road, Spokane Valley. Reception to follow. Please share your memories of Bob in his guestbook at www.pnwcremation. There are special people in our lives that never leave us even after they are gone. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations