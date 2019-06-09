Spokesman-Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert DOLLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Peter "Bob" DOLLE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DOLLE, Robert Peter "Bob" (Age 92) Dolle, Robert Peter "Bob" entered into rest June 6, 2019. He was born in Spokane, WA September 8, 1926 to Peter and Louise (Weller) Dolle. He graduated from Gonzaga High School and served in the 4th Marine Division during WWII. Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 74 years. A Rosary will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division St., Spokane, WA. A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, June 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church 2320 N. Cedar St., Spokane, WA. Urn placement at Holy Cross Cemetery. Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis nee Forster; children Mary Caldwell, Theresa (Mark) Feldhausen, Peter (Jill) Dolle; grandchildren Christopher, Tony, Joshua, Alyssa, Rachel and Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Theo (Bev), Bill, Marie and Margaret (Frank) Spinelli. Please visit Bob's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
Download Now