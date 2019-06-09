|
DOLLE, Robert Peter "Bob" (Age 92) Dolle, Robert Peter "Bob" entered into rest June 6, 2019. He was born in Spokane, WA September 8, 1926 to Peter and Louise (Weller) Dolle. He graduated from Gonzaga High School and served in the 4th Marine Division during WWII. Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 74 years. A Rosary will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division St., Spokane, WA. A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, June 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church 2320 N. Cedar St., Spokane, WA. Urn placement at Holy Cross Cemetery. Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis nee Forster; children Mary Caldwell, Theresa (Mark) Feldhausen, Peter (Jill) Dolle; grandchildren Christopher, Tony, Joshua, Alyssa, Rachel and Taylor. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Theo (Bev), Bill, Marie and Margaret (Frank) Spinelli. Please visit Bob's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 9, 2019