BURRELL, Robert R. "Bob" Robert Raymond "Bob" Burrell Sr., was born January 30, 1931 in Deland, Florida to Paul and Lillie Burrell. Robert passed away Tuesday August 18th, two days after his 51st wedding anniversary. Much of his early years were spent with his grandparents raising cabbages and potatoes. He attended school in Tampa and Bunnell, Florida before the family moved to Spokane in 1948. Bob graduated from Lewis & Clark High School and attended WSU for one semester. He drove a refrigerated (ice) truck with produce for wholesalers on Ide Street. This took him to many small towns throughout the Inland Northwest. It was a Washington State education for a young Florida boy. He loved it! His next place of employment was A-1 Radiator Shop. In 1953 Bob became an employee of Kaiser-Mead, retiring as a brick mason after 32 1/2 years. He was in the Naval Reserves for 8 years. Bob married Vivian 51 years ago. They built their "Dream Home" on Five Mile Prairie where they resided for 33 years. He had a great vegetable garden sharing goodies with all. He also raised dahlias. Bob also enjoyed hunting, fishing and huckleberry picking. Earlier in their marriage, Bob and Vivian did quite a lot of traveling. The took a 5 week road trip across the USA including Disney World, Indianapolis, Branson, MO, Nashville, Kansas City and New Orleans. A trip abroad included Paris, Amsterdam, Black Forest, and Karlsruhe Germany. Bob was a fan of Country Music attending many concerts. He also enjoyed Mariners baseball (attended 2 Spring Training games), Seahawks, Gonzaga basketball and Cougar games. Bob was a member of Steelworkers #329 and former member of Eagles and Moose Lodges. After retiring, he enjoyed cutting firewood with his best friend, Buck Baker. A move to Riverview Village brought many changes. He enjoyed new friends and men's club meetings. In 2018 they relocated to Riverview Terrace. Alzheimer's took his mind, his body, and his spirit. We know he is in Heaven looking down at his loving family. Surviving are his children, Robert (Rob) Burrell Jr., Paula Jones, Diane (Doug) Gronning, Craig (Virginia) Pearsall and Jeff (Lori) Martinelli all of Spokane; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, his wife Vivian, and "special" great-grandsons: Cole, Trent and Turner who dearly loved their "Papa Bob." There will be a private family graveside service at Fairmount Memorial Park on Tuesday, August 25, at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 25, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Contributions in Bob's name can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or Hospice of Spokane. There will be a memorial service held at a later date.