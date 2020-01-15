Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert R. "Bob" HALL. View Sign Service Information Yates Funeral Homes & Crematory 744 N 4Th St Coeur D Alene , ID 83814 (208)-664-3151 Send Flowers Obituary

HALL, Robert R. "Bob" 1925 - 2020 Bob Hall died peacefully in his sleep at 5:39 AM January 2nd at the Spokane Veterans Home. He was 94. He was born April 13, 1925 to James and Hazel Hall in Moscow, Idaho and joined four brothers: Jim, Gilbert, Rich and Gayle. Growing up around Moscow provided Bob with a love for agriculture and animal husbandry through farm jobs and Future Farmers of America (FFA). When Gilbert and Rich went off to war, Bob was not far behind. He enlisted in the Air Force right out of high school and soon became a navigation instructor. His high school sweetheart, Helen Hosied, graduated one year later and they were married June 11, 1944. Bob was discharged in 1946, the same year their first son Gary was born in Spokane, WA where Bob was stationed. After being discharged, they moved back to Moscow and he quickly found work in the auto parts business. In 1948, second son Roger was born followed by a daughter, Darlene in 1951. In 1953, Bob was hired by Al Odenthal, owner of Coeur d'Alene Auto Parts to help with the beginning years of NAPA. Merle, 3rd son and 4th child was born in 1955 in Cd'A. In 1961, Al asked Bob to move and manage a newly acquired store in Davenport, WA and in 1963 Bob bought Davenport NAPA from Al. In 1978, Bob sold the store and he and Helen moved back to Coeur d'Alene for semi-retirement. Cd'A Auto Parts part time sales job quickly became full time and Bob once again became a key man for the company until his final retirement in 1993. Bob and Helen celebrated 50 years of marriage in 1994 but Helen's heart failed in 1998 and Bob lost his sweetheart of 53 years. However, after a little over a year, 2nd Helen (DeWolf) became Bob's 2nd wife on Valentine's Day, 1999. They remained wonderfully devoted to each other until her passing in early 2014. Bob turned 89 later that year when he was invited to go dancing with an old friend, Louise Sievers and others. He accepted the invitation and after many months of drawing closer together, Louise became the 3rd Mrs. Bob Hall on December 8th, 2014. After five amazing years together, she is now his widow. Bob was married 72 of his 94 years not bad. Bobs life was over-filled with his love for Christ, the Church, The Spokane Melody Singers, Moscow and Cd'A F.O.E. (Eagles Lodge), Idaho Youth Ranch and many other activities. He delivered Meals on Wheels in Cd'A for over 25 years showing the life of a true servant to his fellow man. He taught his kids to BE HONEST and to be a man of your word, even when it hurts. As a follower of Christ, he determined to live with high morals because; "bottom line, it's all about Jesus" he would say unapologetically. Bob also supported many Christian and Patriotic ministries and movements. He was a "GOOD" guy. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen (Hosied), his second wife Helen (DeWolf) and his son Gary. He is survived by his wife, Louise; Roger (son) and Carol, Darlene (daughter) and John Parker, Merle (son) and Jeanne as well as seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial celebration will be held 2:00 PM, January 25, 2020, Yates Funeral Home, 744 N. 4th St., Cd'A ,ID. Please make gift memorials to: Idaho Youth Ranch, 5465 W. Irving Street, Boise, Idaho 83706-1213. Yates Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of final arrangements.

HALL, Robert R. "Bob" 1925 - 2020 Bob Hall died peacefully in his sleep at 5:39 AM January 2nd at the Spokane Veterans Home. He was 94. He was born April 13, 1925 to James and Hazel Hall in Moscow, Idaho and joined four brothers: Jim, Gilbert, Rich and Gayle. Growing up around Moscow provided Bob with a love for agriculture and animal husbandry through farm jobs and Future Farmers of America (FFA). When Gilbert and Rich went off to war, Bob was not far behind. He enlisted in the Air Force right out of high school and soon became a navigation instructor. His high school sweetheart, Helen Hosied, graduated one year later and they were married June 11, 1944. Bob was discharged in 1946, the same year their first son Gary was born in Spokane, WA where Bob was stationed. After being discharged, they moved back to Moscow and he quickly found work in the auto parts business. In 1948, second son Roger was born followed by a daughter, Darlene in 1951. In 1953, Bob was hired by Al Odenthal, owner of Coeur d'Alene Auto Parts to help with the beginning years of NAPA. Merle, 3rd son and 4th child was born in 1955 in Cd'A. In 1961, Al asked Bob to move and manage a newly acquired store in Davenport, WA and in 1963 Bob bought Davenport NAPA from Al. In 1978, Bob sold the store and he and Helen moved back to Coeur d'Alene for semi-retirement. Cd'A Auto Parts part time sales job quickly became full time and Bob once again became a key man for the company until his final retirement in 1993. Bob and Helen celebrated 50 years of marriage in 1994 but Helen's heart failed in 1998 and Bob lost his sweetheart of 53 years. However, after a little over a year, 2nd Helen (DeWolf) became Bob's 2nd wife on Valentine's Day, 1999. They remained wonderfully devoted to each other until her passing in early 2014. Bob turned 89 later that year when he was invited to go dancing with an old friend, Louise Sievers and others. He accepted the invitation and after many months of drawing closer together, Louise became the 3rd Mrs. Bob Hall on December 8th, 2014. After five amazing years together, she is now his widow. Bob was married 72 of his 94 years not bad. Bobs life was over-filled with his love for Christ, the Church, The Spokane Melody Singers, Moscow and Cd'A F.O.E. (Eagles Lodge), Idaho Youth Ranch and many other activities. He delivered Meals on Wheels in Cd'A for over 25 years showing the life of a true servant to his fellow man. He taught his kids to BE HONEST and to be a man of your word, even when it hurts. As a follower of Christ, he determined to live with high morals because; "bottom line, it's all about Jesus" he would say unapologetically. Bob also supported many Christian and Patriotic ministries and movements. He was a "GOOD" guy. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen (Hosied), his second wife Helen (DeWolf) and his son Gary. He is survived by his wife, Louise; Roger (son) and Carol, Darlene (daughter) and John Parker, Merle (son) and Jeanne as well as seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial celebration will be held 2:00 PM, January 25, 2020, Yates Funeral Home, 744 N. 4th St., Cd'A ,ID. Please make gift memorials to: Idaho Youth Ranch, 5465 W. Irving Street, Boise, Idaho 83706-1213. Yates Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of final arrangements. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close