Robert R. MOSHER Sr.
1937 - 2020
MOSHER, Robert R., Sr. Robert lovingly referred to as "Pops" was born February 10th, 1937 in Antigo Wisconsin. Pops died in Moscow, Idaho on July 19th, 2020 of emphysema. Pops and his wife called Spokane Washington home for 35 years. He supported his family by driving long haul truck. After he retired from driving truck, he performed small engine repair for "Power Tool of Spokane". Pops is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Lois E. (Broadrick) Mosher. Pops is survived by his four children, Robert (BJ) Mosher Jr., Cindy Mosher, Nancy Mosher and Lonnie Mosher as well as his five step-children, Loren Veldran, Lorrall McCoy, Tina Veldran, Terry Veldran and Susanne Davis who he helped raise and cared for as his own. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life to be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers or cards the family asks that you donate to the charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Short's Funeral Chapel, Moscow, Idaho an online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
