TAFURI, Robert Richard "Bob" (Age 66) Robert Richard "Bob" Tafuri, 65, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Colville, WA on November 10th, 2019. Bob was born December 13th, 1953, in Richmond, New York to Louis and Beverly Tafuri. He served in the Air Force and was honorably discharged February 2nd, 1977. He married Christine Beck on August 3rd 1979. They raised three children together. In 1994 they moved to Newport, Washington where Bob took great pride in building a house for his family. Bob's love of working with his hands extended to many areas of his life. He loved creating arts and crafts. As a young adult he had a passion for painting. Later Bob amazed friends and family with his handmade leather bags and woodworking projects. Bob grew up working in restaurants and loved to cook elaborate meals and Italian food. He is survived by his former spouse Christine Branson, his brother Glen Tafuri, and his three children, Joshua, Jake, and Sara Tafuri. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you make a small donation in Bob's name, to The National Organization for Rare Disorders at

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 17, 2019

