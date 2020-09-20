1/1
Robert Roy "Bob" OLSON Sr.
OLSON, Robert Roy, Sr. "Bob" (Age 82) Robert "Bob" Roy Olson, Sr. of Kellogg, ID, passed away August 19, 2020 at Kootenai Health in Coeur d'Alene, ID. Robert was born on July 9, 1938 in Oakesdale, WA to the late Roy and Helen Fuchs Olson. As a young man, Bob was married to Beverly (Schultz) Fuchs for 18 years, before divorcing. In recent years Bob was married to the late Jean Erickson Olson, who died in October of 2019. Married October 12, 1978. In addition to his parents and wife, Jean, preceded in death by his brother, Roger (Maryann Coe); and by his sister, Patricia (Bill) Swiger. Also, by his three step-sons, Tom Erickson, Raymond Pounds, and James Erickson. Bob is survived by two children from his first marriage - Sally Jo (Dennis) McDonough of Cheney, WA, and Robert Olson, Jr., of Tekoa, Washington. Two granddaughters from his daughter, April (Mark Al-Said) McDonough of Spokane Valley, WA; and Kaycee Nicole McDonough of Cheney, WA. Also, survived by Jean's children, Sally (AJ) Tollefson of East Helena, MT; Cindy Erickson Coughlin of Denver, CO; Crystal (Harry) Barr of Iowa, four grandkids and 16 great-grandkids. Memorial services are planned for next summer, date unknown.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 20, 2020.
