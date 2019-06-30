Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Russell BRADSHAW. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRADSHAW, Robert Russell Robert Russell Bradshaw of Liberty Lake, Washington, passed peacefully May 8, 2019, surrounded by family. Memorial services will be held July 13, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Covington, Oklahoma at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Covington Cemetery. Robert "Bob" was born December 9, 1942, in Stillwater, OK to Cleo and Jessie Bradshaw. He attended school in Ralston and later graduated from Garber High School in Garber, OK in 1960. He and Dixie Peters of Covington, OK married in August 1964. Survivors are his wife of nearly 55 years, Dixie Bradshaw, son Russell Bradshaw of Spokane Valley, WA, daughter Rebecca Eismann of Post Falls, Idaho, five granddaughters, and brothers Bruce Bradshaw of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Steve Bradshaw of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Bob graduated from Central State College (now the University of Central Oklahoma) in Edmond, OK, with a Bachelor of Arts in education. He earned a Master of School Administration from Chapman University in Orange, California. His career spanned 37 years, working in public education in California and Kansas. He served as a teacher, counselor, assistant principal, and principal. His passion lay in the assistance he was able to give students in plotting their future through education. Bob also served his community as a member and leader (president) of Rotary where he created an annual scholarship award fund for high school seniors. He received the Paul Harris award. Always one who enjoyed sports and athletics, Bob played basketball while attending Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa, OK. An avid booster of the Gonzaga Bulldogs in Spokane, WA, he and Dixie grew to be those fans who rarely missed a game, even travelling out of state and country to cheer on the Zags! Bob lived his life in the full knowledge of God's love and the provision for salvation that came by his faith in Jesus Christ. His family and many, many friends miss him greatly. For those who wish to donate in Bob's name, please do so to the .

BRADSHAW, Robert Russell Robert Russell Bradshaw of Liberty Lake, Washington, passed peacefully May 8, 2019, surrounded by family. Memorial services will be held July 13, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Covington, Oklahoma at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Covington Cemetery. Robert "Bob" was born December 9, 1942, in Stillwater, OK to Cleo and Jessie Bradshaw. He attended school in Ralston and later graduated from Garber High School in Garber, OK in 1960. He and Dixie Peters of Covington, OK married in August 1964. Survivors are his wife of nearly 55 years, Dixie Bradshaw, son Russell Bradshaw of Spokane Valley, WA, daughter Rebecca Eismann of Post Falls, Idaho, five granddaughters, and brothers Bruce Bradshaw of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and Steve Bradshaw of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Bob graduated from Central State College (now the University of Central Oklahoma) in Edmond, OK, with a Bachelor of Arts in education. He earned a Master of School Administration from Chapman University in Orange, California. His career spanned 37 years, working in public education in California and Kansas. He served as a teacher, counselor, assistant principal, and principal. His passion lay in the assistance he was able to give students in plotting their future through education. Bob also served his community as a member and leader (president) of Rotary where he created an annual scholarship award fund for high school seniors. He received the Paul Harris award. Always one who enjoyed sports and athletics, Bob played basketball while attending Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa, OK. An avid booster of the Gonzaga Bulldogs in Spokane, WA, he and Dixie grew to be those fans who rarely missed a game, even travelling out of state and country to cheer on the Zags! Bob lived his life in the full knowledge of God's love and the provision for salvation that came by his faith in Jesus Christ. His family and many, many friends miss him greatly. For those who wish to donate in Bob's name, please do so to the . Published in Spokesman-Review on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.