CLARK, Robert Stephen, Jr. Robert Stephen Clark Jr., 55, died in Tempe, AZ on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born on August 14, 1964 in Spokane, WA and was the first child of Robert Clark Sr. and Charlene Clark. He grew up in Spokane, graduating from Mead Senior High School in 1982 before attending Whitman College in Walla Walla, WA, where he graduated in 1986 with a degree in political science and a minor in geology. After graduating, he taught English in Mutsu, Japan for a year. He then returned to Spokane, where he worked at Mountain Gear for over 25 years. In September of 2017, he moved to Arizona, where he was working as an IT Analyst with the Salt River Project. Bob was an avid outdoorsman, working as a Junior Patroller with Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol in high school; as a park ranger in Arches National Park during his summers in college; and preferring to spend his time white water kayaking and rafting, snow skiing, climbing, hiking, and camping. He captured his love for nature with his photography and his kindness extended to the myriad of dogs he adopted and rescued over the years. Bob was gentle, always being mindful of even the smallest organisms in the environments he occupied. He always had the biggest smile on his face and the brightest light in his eyes when on adventures or spending time with his loved ones, and he never stopped planning new trips and searching for new places to explore. Bob is survived by his daughter, McKenzie Clark; his parents, Robert and Charlene Clark; his brother, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Clark; and his nephew, Hayden Clark. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Those wishing to make a donation in his honor can support Utah Diné Bikéyah's work to protect Bears Ears National Monument; Heeling Heelers Hearts Dog Rescue in Phoenix, AZ; Access Fund, which works to preserve climbing areas across the United States; or Whitman College.



