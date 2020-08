LEE, Robert T. Robert Thomas Lee (Bob) passed away on June 9th, 2020. Born in Utah, he lived most of his life in Spokane, WA. He graduated from Shadle Park High School, and worked for most of his life in tech support for various companies in the area. Widowed, he was predeceased by his wife Carol Lee, his mother Mariana, father Farrell, and brother Farrell Jr. He is survived by his three children, Brandon, Amy, and Bryce and seven grandchildren.



