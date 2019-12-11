JOHNSON, Robert Vernon "Bob" (Age 89) Robert "Bob" Vernon Johnson, 89 of Spokane, WA passed away peacefully on December 8, 2019. He was born in Spokane, WA on September 16th, 1930 to Dora and Edgar Johnson. He joined the Air Force in 1950 where he served four years as a military police officer. He enjoyed reading, going to the casino and watching Gonzaga and the Seahawks. He is survived by his nephews Rick (spouse Sherlyn) and Craig (spouse Cindy) Matthews, his niece Janet Rainer and many special friends. Preceding his death were his parents, brother William (Bill) Johnson, sister Shirley Matthews and his dog Mookie. His service will be held at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake at 2:15 p.m. on December 13, 2019. Guest book available at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 11, 2019