KENDALL, Dr. Robert W. Dr. Robert W. Kendall, beloved husband, father and grandfather died of old age on May 2, 2019 just 29 days shy of his 92nd birthday. Bob was born in Portland, Oregon on May 31, 1927 to AW and Helen Kendall. He is preceded in death by his brother Bill Kendall and both his parents. Dr. Smart, as many of his lifelong friends called him, was a kind, gentle and hardworking man who loved his family and was loyal to his extended group of eclectic friends. In 1960, while on one of many ski vacations to his family house in Sun Valley, Bob met his beautiful bride and wife of 58 years, Jean Ann Oliver and they soon were married in San Francisco in September of 1961. After service in the US Navy at the end of WWII, he went on to graduate from Colorado College, Stanford University and then to the University of Oregon Medical School where he began his medical career as a cardiothoracic surgeon in Portland but soon moved his practice to Spokane in 1963. There at Sacred Heart Medical Center, along with several colleagues, he was a pioneer in open-heart surgery and coronary by-pass surgery where he successfully practiced medicine for over 30 years. He along with his wife Jean, while raising three active children, were very involved in the local community from establishing scholarship funds at the Community Colleges of Spokane to supporting the arts through the Spokane Symphony and the Museum of Arts & Culture. He was truly a philanthropist and was always giving, right to the end. Bob had a true love and passion for the outdoors from snow skiing to backpacking with his family. He loved his vegetable garden and you would often find him in the kitchen cooking short ribs with fresh Yukon Golds and a hot apple pie! He and Jean were avid international travelers and visited well over fifty countries together but had a special love for New Zealand. He was an avid big game and bird hunter but his real passion was as a fly fisherman and he was truly a master! He first learned to fly fish as a young boy with his dad and brother on the Columbia River and its tributaries for salmon and trout in his home town of Astoria, Oregon. He also perfected the art of fly tying and produced many quality flies that were coveted by his fishing buddies. His final fishing trip was in October 2018 with Jean... fishing the Missouri River at age 91.... impressive dad!! Regardless of the immense amount of time spent at the hospital, Bob always made time for his family. From teaching them all to ski at Mt. Spokane to summers at Hayden Lake and Christmas vacations to Sun Valley. He was always there for us, always had an encouraging word, always teaching us to be honest and respectful of others, always there! You will be missed dad, we love you, always. Bob is survived by his wife and best friend, Jean; and their three children Bruce, Robin and John; along with his four grandchildren Madeline, Murphy, Alex and Jack. A celebration of life service will be held at Rockwood Summit Event Center, 2850 E. Rockhurst Lane on May 19th at 2:00 PM with a reception to follow. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please make donations in Bob's name to the Spokane Symphony or the Nature Conservancy of Idaho. Published in Spokesman-Review on May 15, 2019