SPARKS, Robert W. Robert Warren Sparks "Bob" was 84 years old and passed just one day short of his 85th birthday. He was born October 11, 1935. He was the youngest of three boys born to Priscilla and William Sparks. He grew up in Spokane across the street from Manito Park. He graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1953 and enjoyed friends he gained in the class of 1954. Bob attended WSU for one year, then decided to join the Navy which took him to Hawaii, Hong Kong and Japan. He served for two years, then went back to college to finish his education degree. When he wasn't studying, he would head to Newman Lake, one of his favorite places to spend his summers. Bob married Marilyn "Itsy" Rogers in 1971 and had two children, Valerie and Jeffrey. They spent a few years enjoying Bead Lake, then moved to the town of Newport. They enjoyed weekends and summers at Priest Lake where Itsy had grown up. Bob taught for 38 years, 11 in California and 27 in Newport. He still had teacher dreams throughout his retirement years and continued friendships with former colleagues and students. He impacted a lot of lives and loved every minute of his teaching career. When he retired, he moved to Palm Springs, California. He enjoyed 20 years of fun in the sun with friends, social gatherings and singing. In 2018, Bob moved back to Spokane to be closer to family. Bob is survived by his children, Valerie (Todd) Henry, Jeffrey Sparks, stepson Emer Moline and granddaughters, Lexi, Lauryn and Paige Henry, Sydney, Sophie and Simone Sparks; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bill and Don, and his wife Itsy. Bob always said, "I've had the best life". A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later time. In honor of Bob, donations may be made to support any local Shriners Hospital or your local animal shelter.



