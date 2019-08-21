Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Wayne "Bob" ALLEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ALLEN, Robert Wayne "Bob" (Age 65) On Tuesday, April 17th, 2018 Robert Wayne "Bob" Allen, loving father, step father, brother and friend passed away in Huntersville North Carolina at the age of 65. Bob was born in Vancouver, Washington January 9th, 1953 to Ray and Mary (Villa) Allen. He graduated from Central Valley High School, Veradale, WA in 1971 and attended Eastern Washington University. Bob specialized his talents in sales and marketing for over forty years with several wood and window manufacturers in Spokane, Missoula, Seattle and North Carolina. Bob loved life and so enjoyed his family and friends, regaling them with humorous stories and playing his guitar and singing. Fishing, hunting and cooking were his passions. Bob was witty, laughed out loud at himself and brought out all his charm to be loved by his family and friends. He loved weekend fishing trips to Twin Lakes, WA at the Log Cabin Resort for years. He designed his own special fly for catching beautiful trout he fondly called, "the BA Special". In the latter part of his life, Bob moved to North Carolina and simply fell in love with southern hospitality, southern cuisine and even developed a bit of a "southern accent". He was beloved by the friends he made there and enjoyed his customers and shared some fun stories of his life with regular Saturday night phone calls to his sister Cindy in Nevada. Bob was preceded in death by his mother and father, and is survived by his former wife Debbie Walsh (Rippeteau) and their two sons, Tyson (Seattle) and Cole (Leavenworth, WA). Also survived by his sister Cindy Thomas ( Boulder City, Nevada), his brothers Doug Allen, (Davenport, WA) and Steve Allen, (Veradale, WA) and his stepdaughters, Jennifer Howe and Stephanie Gaylor both of Spokane Valley. Also, Bob is survived by several cousins, nieces and a nephew. A private celebration of Bob's life is planned.

