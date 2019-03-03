ULRICH, Robert White "Bob" Passed away February 18, 2019, at the age of 86. Bob attended Rogers High School in Spokane, WA until he joined the army in 1949. He served in Korea, received a Purple Heart, and was discharged in 1952. Bob returned home to marry Patricia Ann Primmer in 1953 and they made their home in Greenacres, WA where they raised two daughters. He worked at Kaiser for 30 years then retired to enjoy riding Goldwing motorcycles with friends. Bob was a Life member of VFW Post 1435 and was active in the Spokane Valley Eagles Aerie 3433 since 1978. Survived by: wife Pat Ulrich Spokane Valley, WA: daughter Renee Powell (Arnold) Post Falls, ID: daughter Manette Schertzer Spokane Valley, WA: grandchildren Mason Powell (Mindy), Collin Powell (Laura), Kenna Powell (Dustin): great-grandchildren Josh, Cody, Cameron, Khloie, Karder, Cora. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering on March 9, 2019 from 1:00-4:00PM at the Spokane Valley Eagles Aerie 3433, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, WA.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 3, 2019