COX, Robert William Robert passed away on April 15 after a lengthy struggle with heart disease. He was born on April 6, 1951 in Manhattan, Kansas to Catherine and William F. Cox. Robert was the youngest of three boys. He was a long-time Spokane resident and friend to many. Robert graduated from Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Kansas in 1969. He attended Baker University and the University of Kansas. He was an enthusiastic disc jockey at the radio stations of both campuses. This was in keeping with his life-long passion for music. Robert was involved in construction in Palm Springs, Seattle and Spokane during his adult life. After retirement, Robert was a leader in Gambler's Anonymous. He was also a worker advocate for the Center for Justice. Robert was happiest when helping others. Robert is survived by his companion, Moira Stack, of Spokane, his brothers Kent (Adrienne) and Karl (Billie), both of Flagstaff, Arizona. He is also survived by his favorite aunt and uncle, Ginni and Charles Giles of Phoenix, as well as his friend and cousin, Bill Rich, of Lawrence, Kansas. Robert's family wishes to thanks the cardiac unit of Sacred Heart Hospital and Hospice of Spokane for the extraordinary care and support they provided him these past months. Robert's faith allowed him to face his final days without fear. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division Friday, May 17th at 3PM.