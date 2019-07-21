Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert William LEESON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEESON, Robert William (Age 95) Bob passed away July 13, 2019 at the age of 95 in Spokane, WA. He was born March 31, 1924 in Conesus, NY. He was raised in upstate New York area until he graduated high school. In 1942, soon after graduation, he joined the United States Navy serving on the USS Intrepid. After his discharge he attended the Montana School of Mines in Butte, MT where he earned a bachelor's degree in Metallurgical Engineering. His career eventually landed him in Spokane in 1952 where he went to work for Kaiser Aluminum Mead Works. The rest of his career was spent with Kaiser. While there he was instrumental in developing the molten metal transfer project. He discovered a passion for long-distance running in his late 50s and continued well into his 80s, however not making quite as good a time! His routine was to run around Diamond Head 5-6 days a week. He is survived by his son Jack (Cherryl) Leeson and daughter Billie (Ken) Kerr. In addition, he was our loving, fun and storytelling "Big" grampa, great-grampa and great-great-grampa to all his grans! Bob was preceded in death by his wife Norma, his son Robert Jr and grandson Randy Kerr. For much of the past 40 years Bob lived half time in his treasured Hawaii. However, he was equally as happy in Spokane. You would often times hear him say "I'm the luckiest man in the world!" and he meant it! We could all learn a lesson from his attitude. He lived his life well, was a mentor to more people than we ever knew, and he will be missed terribly! We lost a library of history and knowledge with the passing of the special man. We guarantee his beloved Mariners will feel the loss of their number one fan!

LEESON, Robert William (Age 95) Bob passed away July 13, 2019 at the age of 95 in Spokane, WA. He was born March 31, 1924 in Conesus, NY. He was raised in upstate New York area until he graduated high school. In 1942, soon after graduation, he joined the United States Navy serving on the USS Intrepid. After his discharge he attended the Montana School of Mines in Butte, MT where he earned a bachelor's degree in Metallurgical Engineering. His career eventually landed him in Spokane in 1952 where he went to work for Kaiser Aluminum Mead Works. The rest of his career was spent with Kaiser. While there he was instrumental in developing the molten metal transfer project. He discovered a passion for long-distance running in his late 50s and continued well into his 80s, however not making quite as good a time! His routine was to run around Diamond Head 5-6 days a week. He is survived by his son Jack (Cherryl) Leeson and daughter Billie (Ken) Kerr. In addition, he was our loving, fun and storytelling "Big" grampa, great-grampa and great-great-grampa to all his grans! Bob was preceded in death by his wife Norma, his son Robert Jr and grandson Randy Kerr. For much of the past 40 years Bob lived half time in his treasured Hawaii. However, he was equally as happy in Spokane. You would often times hear him say "I'm the luckiest man in the world!" and he meant it! We could all learn a lesson from his attitude. He lived his life well, was a mentor to more people than we ever knew, and he will be missed terribly! We lost a library of history and knowledge with the passing of the special man. We guarantee his beloved Mariners will feel the loss of their number one fan! Published in Spokesman-Review on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close