ROWLES, Robert William (Age 88) Robert W. Rowles passed away at home on October 28, 2019. Robert "Bob" was born on October 17, 1931 to Frank and Eva Rowles where he joined his thirteen year old brother, Patrick Rowles. Bob attended St. Augustine Grade School, Gonzaga High School and the University of Idaho where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. He transferred to Gonzaga University and graduated in 1955. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served for two years. He was then employed by Phillips 66 as a sales representative and later had his own oil distributorship, Larson-Rowles Distributors for 24 years. Bob was always athletic, playing baseball and football in grade school and high school and he played tennis for the University of Idaho Vandals. For seven years he was a little league baseball coach. He had a great sense of humor which will be greatly missed. Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janet (Pearson), his three sons: Stephen (Olga), David (Dawn), John (Colleen) and his five grandchildren Daniel Rowles, Brian Rowles, Katie Rowles, Fiona Rowles, and Chloe Siok. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church at 3327 S. Perry St. in Spokane at 11am on November 6. A short service will then be held at Holy Cross Cemetery at 2 pm.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 2, 2019

