BENSON, Robert Wyman (Age 95) Robert passed away on May 16, 2019 at Rockwood South. He was born December 21, 1923 in Salt Lake City, UT at the LDS Hospital, his parents were Wyman Benson and Clara Warthen Benson. He attended Springville High School in Springville, UT and worked in Yellowstone National Park in the summers. Bob went on to Montana State at Bozeman, MT for a little over one year, before being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943. While in the Army, he attended Stanford University for eight months, majoring in Engineering under the AST program (Army Specialized Training). Then the program closed, and he was sent to a combat unit in Europe. Robert fought in the 1944 Battle of the Bulge and then the Siegfried Line where he was injured when he stepped on a land mine and broke both legs. He was given medical care in Paris and London hospitals and then spent eight months in Denver, CO, learning to walk again. He was medically discharged October of 1945 and given a Purple Heart, the Bronze Star, and a Combat Infantry Badge. Bob returned home to Yellowstone where his father worked. He applied and was accepted into the University of Washington where he graduated in Chemical Engineering in 1949. Bob worked for three years at Boeing in the flight test program before moving on to work at Texaco. Texaco moved him from Seattle to Spokane where he met Nancy Kokat and they wed September 17, 1956. He spent most of his working years at Conoco beginning September 18, 1967, working in Pittsburg and Denver before retiring April 1, 1982. There were no children, and Nancy passed away November 2005. In 1992 Bob won the U.S. Open Seniors Top Class "D-E-UNR" in Chess. In addition to chess, he has enjoyed yard work and playing golf, he has lived at Rockwood South since 2005. Bob is survived by his two nephews John and Joel Greene. His wish was to refrain from having any services, and requests that any memorial contributions be made to the Rockwood South Foundation of Spokane.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 26, 2019