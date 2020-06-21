YAMADA, Robert It is with a great sadness we inform you our son, Robert Yamada, went to heaven on the morning of June 16, 2020 due to complications from Quad-riplegia. He was born at Deaconess Hospital June 18, 1988 to John Yamada and Renea Egger Yamada. Robert was the older brother to Jeffrey. He was shy of his 32nd birthday when he joined his family in heaven where he will be free and can breath. He was raised in San Diego in his early years and then moved to Phoenix with his family and ultimately back to Spokane where he had the loving support of his large blend of families. He graduated from Ferris High School in 2006 and worked at the Egger family business. He loved skateboarding and was a snowboarder, he liked going to the gym, camping, fishing and boating and didn't mind hearing about people's adventures even while missing them very much. In August 2009 shortly after turning 21, he suffered a spinal cord injury from a diving accident at a place the family considered special and it rendered him a quadriplegic, supported by a ventilator and sip and puff power wheelchair. Robert, with the aid of a special nurse and his mom, was able to earn his degree in Psychology in 2011 from Eastern Washington University. He had many friends and family that frequently gathered at the accessible house his parents and others in the community built for him. Those gatherings were always a deep reminder of how important family and friends are and, to celebrate life. While bravely facing many adversities, he participated in life the best he could with but was always acutely aware he was bound to live at the hands of others. He will be deeply missed and is loved by a large circle. Robert is survived by his parents John and Renea along with his brother Jeffrey. His grandparents, Bob and Cathy Egger in Arizona. He had several aunts and uncles, Cathy and Glenn Rapplea in New York, Linda and Patrick Kern of Spokane, Jerry and Dawn Yamada from Spokane, Patty and Chris Marinos from Spokane, Greg Yamada from Seattle, Steve and Dianne Egger from Spokane, Jeff and Andrea Egger from Spokane, Dana and Galen Hagen from Spokane. He was preceded in death by his grandparents George and Suzie Yamada. He has many cousins as well as other extended family members in Minnesota who are saddened with us, along with chosen family members of which there are many in AZ, OR, CA, MN, SD, FL, NY, WA, MT, CO, MI and elsewhere. During this time of the pandemic, a service to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date. Online guestbook at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, SPOKANE, WA (Dean Egger, Director/Owner) entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 21, 2020.