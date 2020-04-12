Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta A. ELLIOTT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ELLIOTT, Roberta A. Roberta Ann Elliott, 87, died peacefully in her sleep April 4, 2020. Roberta was born May 23, 1932 in Sioux City, Iowa, the only daughter of Dr. Max E. and Helen Reinking. She was devoted to her older brothers Richard and Jack. She attended Sioux City public schools and graduated from Central High School in 1950. Roberta married Nick Elliott in July 1950. They had four children, Cyndie, Skip, Dan and Peter. Skip died in November 2019. Nick and Roberta retired to their home at Coeur d'Alene Lake and enjoyed 24 years there until Nick's death in 2011. Roberta was able to enjoy five more years at Mica Bay actively involved with her many friends around the lake, at the Mica Grange, her bridge group and close friends from WOMB (Women of Mica Bay) group. She is survived by her daughter Cyndie (Phil) Osloond; sons Dan (Toni) Elliott and Peter; seven grandchildren: Nick, Jane, Carly, Dan, Samantha, Heidi and Max; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions can be made to: Mica Grange/Happy Family c/o Karin Scott, 4141 W. Cielo View Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814 Due to current circumstances, a celebration of Mom's life will take place at a safe time in the future. Neptune Society is entrusted with the care of final arrangements.

