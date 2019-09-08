Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta Darlene (Bloom) MEYERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MEYERS, Roberta Darlene (Bloom) Roberta Darlene Meyers (Bloom) was born in Oakland, California Novem-ber 2, 1946 and passed into the loving arms of her Lord Jesus at the Schneidmiller Hospice House of North Idaho on August 31, 2019. She cherished the last year of her life living on the beautiful shores of Hayden Lake, Idaho. As a graduate of El Cerrito High School in 1964 she went on to earn her Associate Arts degree in computer programming in 1973 from Contra Costa College. She was simultaneously working full time at Chevron Research (Richmond, CA) as a lab technician and raising her young son as a single parent. While working at Chevron she met her husband, Alan Meyers. They were married August 2, 1975 and settled that year back in Alan's hometown of Spokane, WA. Roberta joined Hollister Stier Laboratories where she worked for nearly 25 years in various capacities including filling room technician, payroll, data processing and filling room supervisor. She retired from her paid vocation in 1999 and became active in Meals on Wheels and as a Hospice volunteer working in the Hospice Pet Therapy program. Roberta also loved all the mornings in the Holman Gardens pool with her water aerobics buddies. Quilting became one of her passions and her colorful creations adorn numerous walls in her home and the beds of her family. Known as a quiet, humble, private person, she enjoyed staying in the background, never seeking the spotlight. She was devoted to her family, especially her four grandchildren and her "doodle" dogs. During her lifetime, and especially in her nine-month battle with cancer, she showed what true spirit and endurance are all about. Roberta was also devoted to the Lord Jesus Christ, beginning each morning with Portals of Prayer and scripture readings. She and her husband were longtime members of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Spokane Valley and more recently, members of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Roberta enjoyed Bible Study Fellowship over the past five years in Spokane and Coeur d' Alene. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Alan and her two children, Steve Bertone and Kimberly Johnson; grandchildren Andrew, Brendan, Conrad and Ali (all from the Spokane area); and sister Joan Arieta and nephews Nolan and Tony living in California. A memorial service will be held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7307 N. Nevada, Spokane, WA at 2 PM on Saturday, September 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of North Idaho.

Published in Spokesman-Review from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019

