|
|
SMITH, Roberta Evelyn Beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother, Roberta Evelyn (Strasburg) Smith, age 78, passed away on January 31st, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Roberta was born June 11, 1941 in Kalispell, Montana to Robert and Roberta Strasburg. Roberta married Gordon Smith in 1961 and they made their home in Mead WA. Where they raised three daughters. Roberta enjoyed cooking, arts and crafts, gardening and growing roses, decorating for every holiday and was always on the lookout for an addition to her Pillsbury Dough Boy collection. She was a proud member of the Grange for over 50 years. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Ruth Rasmussen, Rose Cook, James Strasburg and twin brother Robert Strasburg. Roberta is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Gordon, daughters Brenda Landgren, Annette Painovich and Chrissy Baker; six grandchildren, one great-grandson and siblings: Helen McGarvin (Jim), Rich Strasburg (Di), Bill Strasburg (Cherie), Linda Smith (Chuck), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on February 7th at 2 pm at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home, 5100 W. Wellesley Ave. The family has requested in lieu of flowers that donations be made to or Hospice of Spokane North.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 5, 2020