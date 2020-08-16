1/1
Roberta "Bertie" HIBBARD
1927 - 2020
HIBBARD, Roberta "Bertie" Roberta "Bertie" Hibbard, 92, passed away on August 11, 2020 in Spokane Valley, Washington. She was born in Veradale, Washington on October 31st, 1927. Bertie moved to Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho when she was two. She met her husband, Elton Hibbard, in 1946. They married and had three children. Bertie worked at Harts Drug Store in Coeur d'Alene for years then worked at the County Court House for several years. Her, Elton, and their son Dan played music and sang in retirement places in the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area. Bertie is preceded in death by her husband Elton, son Dan, daughter Barbara, granddaughter Lisa, and sisters Mary, Margaret, Clara, and brother Dorr. She is survived by daughter Bonnie of Spokane, daughter-in-law Maggie of Post Falls; sister Doris of Spokane, sister Ginger of Arizona; brother Robert of California. Eight grandkids, 15 great-grand-kids, and Two great-great-grandkids. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11am at Evergreen Cemetery 2834 N Spokane St, Post Falls, ID 83854 The family would like to thank Pine Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Center and Horizon Hospice for such loving care they provided for Roberta. English Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign her online memorial book at www.englishfuneralchapel.com

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
English Funeral Chapel
1133 N 4th Street
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
(208) 664-3143
