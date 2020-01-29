|
|
CARR, Roberta Jean "Bobbee" (Age 77) Roberta "Bobbee" Jean Carr, age 77, died of natural causes on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Spokane, Washington. Bobbee is survived by her son, Dave Carr of Spokane and her daughter, Denise Aukerman (Karl) of St. John; six grandchildren - Lisa (McKay) Price, Fletcher Aukerman, David Carr, Jacob Carr, Magan Carr and Holli Carr; four great-grandchildren Elliot Hammer, Audrey Howard, Lucas Hammer and Evelyn Hammer; sister, Linda Butcher of Tacoma; niece and nephew Michelle St. John and Derek Butcher, and is preceded in death by her parents (Robert and Lorraine Barnes) of Spokane. Bobbee was born on August 26th, 1942 in Spokane, Washington, to parents Robert and Lorraine Barnes. Bobbee graduated from North Central High School in Spokane in 1960 and later earned a Medical Secretary Certificate and forged a career in medical administration and pharmacy services; a field ideally suited to her thoughtful personality and desire to care for others. Bobbee's interests reflected the organizations she supported. She enjoyed nature, loved birds and animals and was a member of the Audubon Society and supported the Humane Society. Her family and friends will always remember her as cheerful, easy-to-laugh and a good friend. A committal service including a dessert reception is scheduled for Saturday, February 8th at 12:30 pm, at Riverside Memorial Park (Mausoleum) at 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224. All are invited to attend to celebrate Bobbee's life. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Bobbee's favorite local charities: KSPS Public Television, The Spokane Humane Society, The Ronald McDonald House of Spokane and the American Red Cross of Spokane.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020