Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta Jean CASE. View Sign Service Information Lauer Funeral Home 204 N Main St Deer Park , WA 99006 (509)-276-7000 Send Flowers Obituary

CASE, Roberta Jean Roberta Jean Case, 68, passed away from breast cancer on February 28, 2020 in Rathdrum, Idaho. She was born April 23, 1951 in Spokane, Washington to Andrew Kenneth Eickmeyer and Bessie Ellen (Cline) Eickmeyer. Jean graduated from Deer Park High School in 1969. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics at Washington State University and taught at Mary Walker High School in Springdale, Washington. Jean worked for the United States Postal Service, most recently as a Rural Carrier in Rathdrum. In 1977, Jean married George Case in Deer Park, Washington. In the next few years, they welcomed two daughters, Rebecca and Rachelle. She was a devoted mother and enjoyed spending time with her family. For more than 20 years, the Cases participated in Bloomsday as a family. George and Jean became interested in geocaching in their later years. Jean is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, her parents and sister, Edith. Survivors include her two daughters; son-in-law Bryan; two grandsons, Levi and Isaac; and her brother Lee. Funeral services will be held at the United Methodist Church in Deer Park, WA on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial at Wild Rose Cemetery. To view and sign Jean's online guestbook, please visit

CASE, Roberta Jean Roberta Jean Case, 68, passed away from breast cancer on February 28, 2020 in Rathdrum, Idaho. She was born April 23, 1951 in Spokane, Washington to Andrew Kenneth Eickmeyer and Bessie Ellen (Cline) Eickmeyer. Jean graduated from Deer Park High School in 1969. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Home Economics at Washington State University and taught at Mary Walker High School in Springdale, Washington. Jean worked for the United States Postal Service, most recently as a Rural Carrier in Rathdrum. In 1977, Jean married George Case in Deer Park, Washington. In the next few years, they welcomed two daughters, Rebecca and Rachelle. She was a devoted mother and enjoyed spending time with her family. For more than 20 years, the Cases participated in Bloomsday as a family. George and Jean became interested in geocaching in their later years. Jean is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, her parents and sister, Edith. Survivors include her two daughters; son-in-law Bryan; two grandsons, Levi and Isaac; and her brother Lee. Funeral services will be held at the United Methodist Church in Deer Park, WA on Saturday, March 14 at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial at Wild Rose Cemetery. To view and sign Jean's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close