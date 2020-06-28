FORSBERG, Roberta L. In loving memory and with great sadness we announce that Roberta Lee Forsberg at the age of 90 years passed away at her home in Spokane, Washington on Thursday, May 28th of 2020. Roberta is survived by her son Paul Cobb; her stepchildren John Forsberg, Dave Forsberg, Judy Trembly, Pat Appling; seven grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren along with nieces and nephews and cousins on both sides of the family. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Arnold Forsberg, her son Dale Wilcox, daughter Lynn Aiken and stepson Chuck Forsberg. Roberta was born May 27th, 1930 in Denver, Colorado. Her parents moved to Casper, Wyoming after her birth and that is where she grew up. She graduated from high school and college to be a court clerk. Eventually setteling in Spokane, WA where she worked for The Davenport Hotel for many years and Deaconess Hospital for 15 years. She donated her spare time at the Veterans Hospital helping and visiting with veterans. In 1992 while taking dance lessons she met her future husband Roy Forsberg. They were married in Wenatchee, WA on February 26th, 1973 and where happily married for 28 years. They lived in Spokane, Chewelah, Kennewick and settled down on a small farm in Moxee City, WA. Roberta was a dedicated housewife and homemaker who loved to cook, bake, can fruits and vegetables from the garden making preserves, most of which went home to family members. Roberta's fun was dancing, fishing and camping. Her fishing trips included Westport, Illwaco, Washington and Uelue Let, B.C. Canada for Salmon and Halibut. Roberta will always be remembered for keeping in touch with everyone in the family. She was kind hearted and sincere to all, laughing so hard she would cry sharing her emotions. She will be dearly missed by everyone that knew her. May she rest in peace in heaven. A short memorial will take place before the service. Graveside service will be at 2pm on July 19, 2020 at Deer Park Woodland Cemetery.



