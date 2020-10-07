TRYON, Roberta L. (Age 95) Roberta L. Tryon was born on March 23, 1925 and passed away peacefully on September 27, 2020. She was born in Spotted Horse, Wyoming to Ambrose and Margaret Howell, she was the youngest of seven siblings. She graduated from Post Falls High School in 1943. Roberta married Delbert L. Tryon on July 11, 1944. They were married for an impressive 73 years at the time of Delbert's passing. Roberta was a faithful wife and mother, raising three daughters. She had a love for traveling, cooking, baking, exercising, dancing, and telling stories about her life experiences. Roberta and Delbert's passion was traveling. They drove through the united states visiting family and friends following their retirement. Her favorite moments were spent dancing with Delbert at the VFW Eagles or wherever there was live music. Together, their breathtaking dance moves were admired by all who watched. Roberta was an amazingly strong woman, living through many trials and tragedies, giving support and love to those around her. She is survived by her daughters, Gloria (DeWayne) Stratton, Lillian and Mike Hernandez, and Deborah and Jim Page as well as eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. Roberta's family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Brighton Court Assisted Living and Kindred Hospice for their care and compassion. Private services will be held later. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Shriner Children's Hospital.



