McSPARRIN, Roberta Lee (Age 89) May 8, 1930 - December 19, 2019 Roberta Lee McSparrin, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away on December 19, 2019, at Hospice of North, ID. She was surrounded by her loving family for the past month. Her last words to her beloved husband were, "I love you, too!". Roberta was born in Clear Lake, CA on May 8, 1930, to Lottie and Paul Kelly. Roberta and Don married in 1948. They had many adventures and lived in many places, which Roberta recounted in her first memoir. Roberta was also a talented artist and rancher. For the past several years both Roberta and Don have been strong supporters of Sts. Cyril and Methodius Church. Roberta is survived by her husband of 71 years, Don McSparrin and seven daughters: Linda Bartholomew (Spokane), Susan Robinson (Middletown, Ohio), Rachel Bolender (Bethel, Ohio), Bonnie Pelzer (Spokane), Paula Jacky (Walla Walla), Lisa McSparrin-Puckett (Otis Orchard) and Jodi Kayler (Newman Lake). She is also survived by her beloved sister Betty Gard of Woodland, WA, as well as 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brother Fred; sisters, Anna and Irene; and son, Donald Aaron. Roberta's devoted love of family will be remembered and missed. A Parastas will be held at 7:00 pm at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Byzantine Catholic Church, 4315 N. Evergreen Road, Spokane Valley on Thursday, December 26th and the Funeral of Divine Liturgy offered at the same place on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11:00 am. English Funeral Chapel, Post Falls, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Please sign Roberta's online memorial at

