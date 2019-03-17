Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin C. WATSON. View Sign

WATSON, Robin C. (Age 65) Robin "Rob" passed away on March 7, 2019 from congestive heart disease. Rob was born in Spokane, WA on September 3, 1953. He attended Lewis and Clark High School and Eastern Washington University par-ticipating in basketball and track. Before starting his teaching career, Rob coached junior varsity basketball at Lewis and Clark. Rob's teaching career began in Twisp, WA from 1979 1982 at Liberty Bell High School. Teaching business courses, Rob continued his teaching at Rosalia School District from 1982 until his retirement in 2015. Rob belonged to the Washington State Business Educators Association for over 20 years, holding the office of president for two years. Rob was preceded in death by his parents Meryl and Warren, and brother John. Rob is survived by his brother Chip in Santa Ana, CA. Rob loved traveling, playing in basketball tournaments with his Twisp buddies, and coaching basketball and track throughout his career. Rob touched many lives as a devoted teacher, coach and mentor. He expected precision from his students and athletes, holding himself to those same standards. If you wish to visit Rob, you'll need to cast a flyline in the St. Joe River as it flows into his resting place in heaven. At Rob's request, no service will be held. You will be missed dear friend.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 17, 2019

