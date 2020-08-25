WHARF, Robin Clifton "Rob" June 23, 1949 August 20, 2020 Robin Clifton Wharf, 71, of Hillsdale, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his home. He was born June 23, 1949 to Robert Davis and June Lucile (Robinson) Wharf in Spokane, Washington. Rob graduated from Lewis and Clark High School and went on to obtain his associates in Air Frame and Power Plant and Marine Mechanics. He worked as a marine mechanic for a short time but mainly enjoyed his work bartending. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 79 in Yarnell, Arizona. He also was a member of the Spokane Moose Lodge for many years. Rob is survived by three children; Adam Wharf, Jennifer Natarajan and Shanna Miknus, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren a significant other; Linda Cronkhite and a brother Terry (Amy) Wharf. He was preceded in death by his parents. There will be no services at this time for Rob Wharf. Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale, Michigan. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
to share online memories and condolences.