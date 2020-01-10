Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robin Hugh CUNNINGHAM. View Sign Service Information Saul Colonial Home 3795 Nottingham Way Hamilton Square , NJ 08690 (609)-587-0170 Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Homestead at Hamilton 2560 Kuser Road Hamilton , NJ View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CUNNINGHAM, Robin Hugh Robin Hugh Cunningham, 77, of Hamilton, NJ, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, after a short illness. Born in Spokane, WA, Mr. Cunningham had numerous interests and explored potential careers in ocean-ography, psychology, virus research, and zoology before finally earning an MBA from the University of Washington. For much of his business life, he served as a senior corporate officer with a variety of industry-leading international corporations or their subsidiaries. He worked in industrial finance, commercial and investment banking, project financing, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, turnaround management, venture capital, and strategic planning. After retiring from corporate life, he began a second career as an entrepreneur and was instrumental in forming several start-ups. Diagnosed with schizophrenia at age 13, he began a career in advocacy for the mentally ill in 2000. He was a national trainer for NAMI's In Our Own Voice program, wrote an extensive series of blogs for a commercial website about living with mental illness, and gave numerous interviews and presentations on the subject. He was featured in a BBC documentary, "Voices in My Head". He published "Descent into Chaos, a Memoir" in 2018 that dealt frankly with the devastating impact of schizophrenia from its onset and into his teenage years. Also, he served on the NJ Governor's Council on Mental Health Stigma, the Board of Directors of NAMI NJ, and the Board of Governors of Greater Trenton Behavioral Health Care. In 2011 he co-founded Cure Alliance for Mental Illness, a social activist network for mental illness research. In 2016 he created Sphere Initiative and Sphere First, LLC to improve experiential health through research and innovation. Predeceased by his parents, Robert and Lora Cunningham and his brother, Carl; he is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Valerie and his daughter, Christine. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held January 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Homestead at Hamilton, 2560 Kuser Road, Hamilton, NJ 08691. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mr. Cunningham's memory to One Mind by visiting www.saulfuneralhomes.com

