ROHWER, Robin Scott July 19, 1946 May 14, 2019 Robin Rohwer went home to Heaven peacefully on May 14, 2019 after experiencing a stroke from a ruptured brain aneurysm on February 21, 2019. Robin was born to Sara "Bobbie" Rohwer and Scott E. (Scotty) Rohwer on July 19, 1946 in Spokane, WA. After growing up on the Rohwer family farm and graduating from Rosalia High School in 1964, Robin attended Washington State University where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, graduating with a degree in Political Science in 1969. After college, Robin moved first to Eugene, Oregon and then Raleigh, N.C. to begin his working career. In 1976, Robin returned home to Spokane to be closer to family and to work as a food broker while also assuming the family farming responsibilities from his father. Robin met his wife, Lorrie Brajcich, in 1978 and they eventually settled on the south hill of Spokane to raise a family of three children. Robin was a dedicated father and a very hard worker who always seemed to have a few "projects" to work on. Robin and Lorrie started their own food brokerage business in 1995 and built a lake house on Coeur d'Alene Lake together in 2003. Robin and Lorrie sold their food brokerage business in 2010, and though retired, Robin continued with farming operations at the family farm and around the Rosalia area. Shortly thereafter, Robin and Lorrie began to spend winters in Arizona where they enjoyed the warm sun and participated in many social activities. Robin had a passion for life and loved sharing all of life's precious moments with family and friends. Robin loved horses, breeding an Arabian mare and raising several foals used for pleasure riding. He was a regular participant with his father and brother along with other friends from Rosalia on the Chuck Glover "Gentlemen on Horseback" rides from the early 1950's to the mid-1980's. He never tired of wearing his sturdy pair of cowboy boots and dusty cowboy hat. He also loved his Cougars, attending games regularly in Pullman as a faithful season ticket holder. He loved making lake breakfasts (e.g., huckleberry pancakes, sausage, eggs, etc.), mixing Manhattans while preparing for a family boat ride on the lake, and more recently, attending his Bible study with a great group of guys. Robin is survived by his wife - Lorrie (Brajcich) Rohwer; his children - Kimberly Rohwer (Stephan) of Issaquah, WA, Jacob Rohwer (Stephanie) of Mill Creek, WA, and Kristin Floyd (Ryan) of Spokane, WA; and his grandchildren - Daniel, Colson, Ashlyn, Beckett, and Brody. Robin is also survived by his sister Susan Reba McIntyre (Cam) of Seattle, WA and his brother Christopher Rohwer (Tracy) of Bellevue, WA. He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him and knew him. A private family service will be held for Robin on Saturday, June 1st, 2019. After the service, the family will host a Celebration of Life at 11:00AM (on Saturday June 1st) at Barrister Winery located at 1213 W. Railroad Ave, Spokane WA. Remembrance donations in Robin's name can be made to the Rosalia Museum, 110 W 5th St. Rosalia, WA 99170.

