Rochelle Anne (Shields) BOOT
BOOT, Rochelle Anne (Shields) July 25, 1985 - October 3, 2020 Survived by her husband John C. Boot, his mother Mary A. Boot from Medical Lake, WA; Brian and Stephanie Boot, MT; mother Barbara J. Shields, step-brother Kaiden C. Coulter from Medical Lake, WA; father Rocky A. Shields Colbert, WA; Lyla Sears, MT; Don W. Morse Chewelah, WA; Carolyn S. Klier Spokane, WA. Rochelle graduated from Medical Lake High in 2003. Passed away from a chronic illness since birth. Laid to rest in Plains, MT. Member of St. John's Catholic Church in Medical Lake. Celebration of Life will be October 17, 2020 2:00 pm at her mother's home in Medical Lake.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 11, 2020.
