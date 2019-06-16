GRONNEBEK, Rockne (Age 78) Rockne Dale Gronnebek was born in Spokane, Wash-ington on April 15, 1941. He served his country in the U.S Marine Corps for four years. He was married to Marie L. Gronnebek for 17 years in which they raised three children together. Rock had a long career in sales with his final job in Idaho. Rockne had a strong passion for golf and was a member of the Wandermere Men's Golf Club for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors, snowmobiling, playing softball, as well as family vacations at Priest Lake. He passed away peacefully June 6, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. He is survived by his two brothers Mike and Jim Gronnebek and their wives; his two daughters Michele and Staci Gronnebek and daughter-in-law Jill Gronnebek; seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews. Rockne is preceded in death by his son Rick Gronnebek. Rockne loved with fire and passion and will be deeply missed. A ceremony for Rock will be held at a later date. For updated service information and to leave an online condolence to Rocky's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary