|
|
SCROGGIN, Roderick J. (Age 87) Roderick Scroggin, a larger than life persona with legendary stubbornness, and an amazing loving heart passed away with his wife of 57 years by his side on March 30th, 2020. Rod was born on March 29, 1933 in Portland, Oregon to Elizabeth and Jesse Scroggin. He graduated from Gonzaga Prep and Eastern Washington University. He served three years in the US Army at Walter Reed Medical Center. Rod owned and operated his own dental laboratory for a time. He was a passionate teacher of science and photography at the high school and college level for 25 years. Mr. Scroggin was notorious for wearing his white lab coat and throwing tennis balls in his classroom. He was a true character, with a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor. He was a very principled, opinionated person, but yet compassionate; and always looked out for the less fortunate. His embellishment of real events made for the most magnificent stories. After retiring from Gonzaga Prep, he kept busy with many hobbies; fly fishing, wood carving, and the Porsche Club were some of his favorites. He volunteered at the Logan COPS Shop and helped implement their finger print program. Rod enjoyed watching sports with his black Labrador. He married the most amazing woman, Glenice Robinson and was beloved father to three children, Veronica Hilton (John), Mark Scroggin (Dawnell), Stephanie Brown (Paul) and a cherished Grandpa Duck to seven grandkids and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother Tony Scroggin. Due to current events, a celebration of his life will be at a later date. To leave an online condolence, and to check for updated service information, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 5, 2020