LUND, Rodney A. "Rod" Rod passed away at home on October 18, 2020. He was born in Valentine, MT on August 13, 1934 at the family homestead. The family moved to Sandpoint when Rod was a young boy. It was there Rod met his future wife Sonja Wells, and they were married in 1956. Rod and Sonja moved to Spokane that same year. Sonja passed away in 2019, and Rod missed her dearly after 63 years of marriage. Rod worked for Darigold in North Spokane for 39 years, and still had many co-workers and friends he communicated with until he passed away. In his younger years he played softball, and he and Sonja were in numerous bowling leagues. Rod also coached his daughter Laurie's softball team. He had a passion for horse racing and loved playing cards. Rod is survived by his three children Julie Kerr (husband Dan), Laura Lund, and Steven Lund (wife Rachel). He has four grandchildren that meant the world to him: Lacey, Levi, Alexis, and Laurel. Any opportunities he had to visit with "the kids" were a big highlight for him. Rod was the last surviving member of seven siblings, and has many nieces and nephews he was able to stay in touch with throughout his life. He will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved him. Due to the pandemic, no funeral or memorial services are currently planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the America Diabetes Association
.