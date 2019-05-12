Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodney Roy MAKI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MAKI, Rodney Roy Rodney Roy Maki passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his cabin on Deep Lake. Rodney was born in Colville on July 30, 1960 to Melvin and Betty Maki. Rod graduated from East Valley High and attended Spokane Com-munity College earning a degree in Forestry. After finishing school, Rod worked as a core driller for Diamond Drill in Alaska. On Valentine's Day in 1986 he married his sweetheart Cindy Floyd gaining an instant family, fathering her two sons, Timothy and Toby. Their daughter Tera would complete their family later that year. They made their home in Otis Orchards where Rod enjoyed raising cattle on his small farm. Later Rod and Cindy would move to Hauser Idaho. Rod spent 30 plus years working for the Spokane County Road Department, and had plans to retire next year. Rod enjoyed tinkering around his home in Hauser, spending time at his cabin or out in the woods cutting firewood. Rodney is survived by his parents; wife Cindy; children Timothy (Alissa) Floyd, Toby (Becca) Floyd, Tera (Randy) Maki; and grandchildren Tessla and Trevor. He is preceded in death by his brother Todd, grandparents Roy and Aune Maki and Louis and Betty Pierce. A celebration of his life will be on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at the Newman Lake Grange located at 25025 E. Heather Lane, Newman Lake, WA. Please come share a memory and a drink. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at

