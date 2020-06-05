NELSON, Roger A. (Age 79) Roger A. Nelson passed away in Spokane Valley, WA on May 7, 2020 due to complications of dementia. He was born January 9, 1941 in Yakima, WA to Tillman and Ferne Nelson. He married the love of his life, Karen, June 3, 1978 and they lived in Yakima until 2002 when they moved to Spokane Valley to be closer to Karens family. Roger graduated in 1959 from Eisenhower High School in Yakima and went on to complete his journeyman builders training. He was in the construction industry for many years and built several homes throughout the Yakima area. He built his last home in Otis Orchards in 2006. Roger enjoyed being outdoors and spent much of his off time hiking and fishing the local area. He also enjoyed his many classic cars, going to car shows and meeting new people. He was very outgoing, friendly and would turn any stranger into a new friend. Roger is survived by his wife Karen of 41 years and also many of her relatives. His chief joy was serving the Lord from a very young age. He belonged to a nondenominational world-wide fellowship of Christians that met in homes. He was very devoted to his faith and kept true to the end.



