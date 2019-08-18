Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger AGTE. View Sign Service Information Yates Funeral Homes & Crematory 373 E Hayden Ave Hayden Lake , ID 83835 (208)-664-3151 Send Flowers Obituary

AGTE, Roger (Age 83) Roger Agte was born in Plummer, Idaho on September 17, 1935 to William (Bill) and Fern Agte. He was raised on the family farm, the middle son of three boys. After graduating high school, he attended the University of Idaho's forestry program for a year before going to work for Great Northern Railroad. He and Lois Sargent were married November 24, 1957, living in Spokane, WA and raising four children. Roger had three careers in addition to being a husband and father. He was a switchman with the railroad for nearly 17 years, also working a second job as a mover for Mayflower Moving Co. early on to save money to purchase a home with two acres in the Spokane Valley in 1965. After an injury on the railroad in 1971, he worked several short-term jobs, living briefly in Portland, OR, before purchasing the Coeur d'Alene Livestock Auction in 1972. He and Lois ran the sale yard together until selling it in 1989, at which time he obtained his real estate license and was an agent in the Coeur d'Alene area until retiring in 2002. Roger had enjoyed fishing and hunting since he was a boy. He took up gardening again after retiring and also enjoyed playing poker in Spokane and tournaments in Pendleton. He loved to watch football, going to many Cougar games with friends, and watching the Seahawks at home along with the Mariners. He and his son, Bill, had an ongoing pro-football pool for close to 40 years. He also became a staunch Gonzaga basketball fan. But the thing he most enjoyed was visiting and talking with peopleanyone, anywhere. No one was a stranger for long. Roger was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Tom Agte. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lois Agte; younger brother, Lloyd (Barbara) Agte; and his children, Rita (Mike) Michalak, Kevin (Pam) Agte, Bill Agte, and Tami Agte (Rich Hazelton); six grandchildren, Tamantha, Melanie, Matt, Dan, Becky, and Justin; six great grandchildren, Timothy, Christian, Summer, Avery, Maddie and Lexie; and one great-great-grandson, Jasper. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Yates Funeral Home Hayden Chapel, 373 E. Hayden Ave, Hayden, ID with a reception following. The interment, with a short graveside service, will be Saturday, August 24 at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery in Plummer, ID. Lloyd and Barbara Agte will be hosting a gathering in their Plummer home for family and friends afterwards. YATES FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with final arrangements. Please visit Roger's online memorial and sign his guestbook at

AGTE, Roger (Age 83) Roger Agte was born in Plummer, Idaho on September 17, 1935 to William (Bill) and Fern Agte. He was raised on the family farm, the middle son of three boys. After graduating high school, he attended the University of Idaho's forestry program for a year before going to work for Great Northern Railroad. He and Lois Sargent were married November 24, 1957, living in Spokane, WA and raising four children. Roger had three careers in addition to being a husband and father. He was a switchman with the railroad for nearly 17 years, also working a second job as a mover for Mayflower Moving Co. early on to save money to purchase a home with two acres in the Spokane Valley in 1965. After an injury on the railroad in 1971, he worked several short-term jobs, living briefly in Portland, OR, before purchasing the Coeur d'Alene Livestock Auction in 1972. He and Lois ran the sale yard together until selling it in 1989, at which time he obtained his real estate license and was an agent in the Coeur d'Alene area until retiring in 2002. Roger had enjoyed fishing and hunting since he was a boy. He took up gardening again after retiring and also enjoyed playing poker in Spokane and tournaments in Pendleton. He loved to watch football, going to many Cougar games with friends, and watching the Seahawks at home along with the Mariners. He and his son, Bill, had an ongoing pro-football pool for close to 40 years. He also became a staunch Gonzaga basketball fan. But the thing he most enjoyed was visiting and talking with peopleanyone, anywhere. No one was a stranger for long. Roger was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Tom Agte. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Lois Agte; younger brother, Lloyd (Barbara) Agte; and his children, Rita (Mike) Michalak, Kevin (Pam) Agte, Bill Agte, and Tami Agte (Rich Hazelton); six grandchildren, Tamantha, Melanie, Matt, Dan, Becky, and Justin; six great grandchildren, Timothy, Christian, Summer, Avery, Maddie and Lexie; and one great-great-grandson, Jasper. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Yates Funeral Home Hayden Chapel, 373 E. Hayden Ave, Hayden, ID with a reception following. The interment, with a short graveside service, will be Saturday, August 24 at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery in Plummer, ID. Lloyd and Barbara Agte will be hosting a gathering in their Plummer home for family and friends afterwards. YATES FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with final arrangements. Please visit Roger's online memorial and sign his guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close